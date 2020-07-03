All apartments in McKinney
7509 Paramount Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:56 PM

7509 Paramount Drive

7509 Paramount Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7509 Paramount Dr, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
media room
Brand New 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath in Trinity Falls! Gourmet kitchen with granite, fridge, subway tile backsplash, 42 in.cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
Beautiful woods floors flow throughout the entry, kitchen, family room, and dining area.
Master suite is down with separate shower, soaking tub and large closet. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Covered porch and large back yard are great for outdoor entertaining!!
Enjoy all the amenities that Trinity Falls has to offer including a community pool, outdoor fireplace, pavilion, amphitheater, splash pad, dog parks, on-site lakes, kids tricycle track hike and bike trails.
FRIDGE, WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,399, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 Paramount Drive have any available units?
7509 Paramount Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7509 Paramount Drive have?
Some of 7509 Paramount Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 Paramount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7509 Paramount Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 Paramount Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7509 Paramount Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7509 Paramount Drive offer parking?
No, 7509 Paramount Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7509 Paramount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7509 Paramount Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 Paramount Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7509 Paramount Drive has a pool.
Does 7509 Paramount Drive have accessible units?
No, 7509 Paramount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 Paramount Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7509 Paramount Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

