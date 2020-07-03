7509 Paramount Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool media room

Brand New 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath in Trinity Falls! Gourmet kitchen with granite, fridge, subway tile backsplash, 42 in.cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.

Beautiful woods floors flow throughout the entry, kitchen, family room, and dining area.

Master suite is down with separate shower, soaking tub and large closet. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Covered porch and large back yard are great for outdoor entertaining!!

Enjoy all the amenities that Trinity Falls has to offer including a community pool, outdoor fireplace, pavilion, amphitheater, splash pad, dog parks, on-site lakes, kids tricycle track hike and bike trails.

FRIDGE, WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,399, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.