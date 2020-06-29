7409 Collin McKinney Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking garage hot tub

Beautiful low maintenance home in Craig Ranch, convenient to 121, 75 , shopping, dining and much more. Master bedroom with baja shower, Game Room with wet bar, office with french doors, open plan kitchen with lots of cabinets, a huge walk-in pantry and a storage close inside the pantry. Lots of storage throughout with 3 linen closets, coat closet near entry, large closets in all bedrooms and a huge storage closet upstairs. HOA takes care of front & back yard & shrub maintenance. Fenced side yard offers a private covered patio and is zero maintenance with pea gravel ground cover. Walking trails, green spaces and sidewalk all around, short walk to the Craig Ranch Golf Course and the Spa and Fitness Center.