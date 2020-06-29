All apartments in McKinney
7409 Collin McKinney Parkway
7409 Collin McKinney Parkway

7409 Collin Mckinney Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

7409 Collin Mckinney Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful low maintenance home in Craig Ranch, convenient to 121, 75 , shopping, dining and much more. Master bedroom with baja shower, Game Room with wet bar, office with french doors, open plan kitchen with lots of cabinets, a huge walk-in pantry and a storage close inside the pantry. Lots of storage throughout with 3 linen closets, coat closet near entry, large closets in all bedrooms and a huge storage closet upstairs. HOA takes care of front & back yard & shrub maintenance. Fenced side yard offers a private covered patio and is zero maintenance with pea gravel ground cover. Walking trails, green spaces and sidewalk all around, short walk to the Craig Ranch Golf Course and the Spa and Fitness Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway have any available units?
7409 Collin McKinney Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway have?
Some of 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7409 Collin McKinney Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway offers parking.
Does 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway have a pool?
No, 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7409 Collin McKinney Parkway has units with dishwashers.

