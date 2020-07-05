All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

7109 Round Hill Road

7109 Round Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

7109 Round Hill Road, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Pierce Custom Home in highly desired Wellington in Stonebridge. Open & Great for Entertaining. Gourmet updated kitchen, high end appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop, gorgeous cabinetry opening into family room and kitchen nook. Formal Dining with beautiful wood flooring. 2 fireplaces, 5 large bedrooms. Master retreat and updated bathroom, second bedroom & updated full bath down. 2 add'l full baths up and 3 half baths,4 large living areas, one can be used as media room. Limestone flooring and high end wool carpet throughout home. Beautiful oak builtins throughout office, family room, kitchen and butlers pantry offers plenty of storage. Beautifully landscaped with drought tolerant plants & zoysia grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Round Hill Road have any available units?
7109 Round Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7109 Round Hill Road have?
Some of 7109 Round Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 Round Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Round Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Round Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 7109 Round Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7109 Round Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Round Hill Road offers parking.
Does 7109 Round Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Round Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Round Hill Road have a pool?
No, 7109 Round Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Round Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 7109 Round Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Round Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 Round Hill Road has units with dishwashers.

