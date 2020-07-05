7109 Round Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful Pierce Custom Home in highly desired Wellington in Stonebridge. Open & Great for Entertaining. Gourmet updated kitchen, high end appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop, gorgeous cabinetry opening into family room and kitchen nook. Formal Dining with beautiful wood flooring. 2 fireplaces, 5 large bedrooms. Master retreat and updated bathroom, second bedroom & updated full bath down. 2 add'l full baths up and 3 half baths,4 large living areas, one can be used as media room. Limestone flooring and high end wool carpet throughout home. Beautiful oak builtins throughout office, family room, kitchen and butlers pantry offers plenty of storage. Beautifully landscaped with drought tolerant plants & zoysia grass.