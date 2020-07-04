All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:45 PM

6608 Courtyards Drive

6608 Courtyards Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6608 Courtyards Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Light, bright, clean and neutral this centrally located Stonebridge Ranch one story has been meticulously maintained and is in move-in ready condition. Enjoy all the benefits of the Stonebridge HOA including pool, parks, sand beach and more! Front room can be a dining room, study or sitting area. Kitchen includes the stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator and is open to the family room with a gas-start fireplace. Master bedroom is split from the other two brs for privacy and features a jetted tub and separate shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms share a bath. Very nice size back yard and patio with a new board on board cedar fence. Home has sprinkler system as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 Courtyards Drive have any available units?
6608 Courtyards Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6608 Courtyards Drive have?
Some of 6608 Courtyards Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 Courtyards Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Courtyards Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Courtyards Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6608 Courtyards Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6608 Courtyards Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6608 Courtyards Drive offers parking.
Does 6608 Courtyards Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6608 Courtyards Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Courtyards Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6608 Courtyards Drive has a pool.
Does 6608 Courtyards Drive have accessible units?
No, 6608 Courtyards Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Courtyards Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6608 Courtyards Drive has units with dishwashers.

