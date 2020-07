Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! This adorable home is located in walking distance to the Downtown McKinney square where you can find great eats, shopping, and entertainment. Great curb appeal with a covered front porch. Open floor concept with incredible original wood floors! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Insulated under the crawl space, new water heater, and HVAC. Recent paint and a huge backyard! This is a must see!