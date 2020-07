Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful open plan one story four bedroom home with tons of upgrades. Upgrades include; 8 foot doors, tall cabinets in kitchen, wood floors, bay window in master bedroom, covered patio, stainless steel appliances and more. Premium lot next to greenbelt, house is located across from community pond. Hard to find another one like this, move in ready.