McKinney, TX
5103 Quail Ridge Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

5103 Quail Ridge Drive

5103 Quail Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5103 Quail Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,147 sq ft, 2 story home in McKinney! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 Quail Ridge Drive have any available units?
5103 Quail Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5103 Quail Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5103 Quail Ridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 Quail Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5103 Quail Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 Quail Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5103 Quail Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5103 Quail Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5103 Quail Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5103 Quail Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5103 Quail Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 Quail Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5103 Quail Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5103 Quail Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5103 Quail Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 Quail Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5103 Quail Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

