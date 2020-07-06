All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:13 PM

504 Cypress Garden Drive

504 Cypress Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

504 Cypress Garden Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
tennis court
Stunning open and bright two story home nestled in highly coveted community of Stonebridge Ranch! Open floor plan with hardwoods, soaring ceilings, and bright LED lighting throughout. Separate study on first floor and huge media room perfect for entertaining on the second story. Gourmet kitchen includes high end granite, upgraded tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and large island with breakfast bar. Downstairs master en suite with dual sinks, his and hers closets, garden tub and separate shower. New roof and fence stain in 2018. Incredible neighborhood amenities such as an aquatic center, hike and bike trails, beach and tennis club, golf courses, lakes and ponds, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Cypress Garden Drive have any available units?
504 Cypress Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Cypress Garden Drive have?
Some of 504 Cypress Garden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Cypress Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Cypress Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Cypress Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 504 Cypress Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 504 Cypress Garden Drive offer parking?
No, 504 Cypress Garden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 504 Cypress Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Cypress Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Cypress Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 504 Cypress Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 504 Cypress Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Cypress Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Cypress Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Cypress Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.

