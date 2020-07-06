504 Cypress Garden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room tennis court

Stunning open and bright two story home nestled in highly coveted community of Stonebridge Ranch! Open floor plan with hardwoods, soaring ceilings, and bright LED lighting throughout. Separate study on first floor and huge media room perfect for entertaining on the second story. Gourmet kitchen includes high end granite, upgraded tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and large island with breakfast bar. Downstairs master en suite with dual sinks, his and hers closets, garden tub and separate shower. New roof and fence stain in 2018. Incredible neighborhood amenities such as an aquatic center, hike and bike trails, beach and tennis club, golf courses, lakes and ponds, and more!