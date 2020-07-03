All apartments in McKinney
5001 Spicewood Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 2:24 AM

5001 Spicewood Drive

5001 Spicewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Spicewood Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated 2 story house in a great neighborhood in city of McKinney. Open layout with spacious eat-in kitchen.
High ceiling and big windows. Huge master bedroom with fully upgraded bathroom. Separated formal living and dinning room. Come to see this house before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Spicewood Drive have any available units?
5001 Spicewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 Spicewood Drive have?
Some of 5001 Spicewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Spicewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Spicewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Spicewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Spicewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5001 Spicewood Drive offer parking?
No, 5001 Spicewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5001 Spicewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Spicewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Spicewood Drive have a pool?
No, 5001 Spicewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Spicewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5001 Spicewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Spicewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5001 Spicewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

