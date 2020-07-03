5001 Spicewood Drive

Fully renovated 2 story house in a great neighborhood in city of McKinney. Open layout with spacious eat-in kitchen. High ceiling and big windows. Huge master bedroom with fully upgraded bathroom. Separated formal living and dinning room. Come to see this house before it is gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
