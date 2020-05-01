All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4937 Shore Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4937 Shore Crest Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:34 PM

4937 Shore Crest Drive

4937 Shore Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4937 Shore Crest Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
guest suite
new construction
BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN TOWNHOUSE. Be the FIRST! This luxury two-story, end unit townhome offers gorgeous natural light, vaulted ceilings, a wrought iron staircase, and wood floors. It welcomes you into the open living area and kitchen that has granite countertops, gas cooktop, island breakfast bar, and Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances. Guest suite downstairs with walk in closet, and the Master features double vanities, an over-sized walk in closet and shower. Upstairs loft area can be used as a study or game room. NEW Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator will be INCLUDED with rent, as well as the yard maintained by the HOA. New window blinds installed in front for privacy. Excellent schools and locations!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4937 Shore Crest Drive have any available units?
4937 Shore Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4937 Shore Crest Drive have?
Some of 4937 Shore Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4937 Shore Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4937 Shore Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4937 Shore Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4937 Shore Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4937 Shore Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4937 Shore Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 4937 Shore Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4937 Shore Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4937 Shore Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4937 Shore Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 4937 Shore Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4937 Shore Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4937 Shore Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4937 Shore Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center