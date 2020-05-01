4937 Shore Crest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool guest suite new construction

BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN TOWNHOUSE. Be the FIRST! This luxury two-story, end unit townhome offers gorgeous natural light, vaulted ceilings, a wrought iron staircase, and wood floors. It welcomes you into the open living area and kitchen that has granite countertops, gas cooktop, island breakfast bar, and Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances. Guest suite downstairs with walk in closet, and the Master features double vanities, an over-sized walk in closet and shower. Upstairs loft area can be used as a study or game room. NEW Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator will be INCLUDED with rent, as well as the yard maintained by the HOA. New window blinds installed in front for privacy. Excellent schools and locations!