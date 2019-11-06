4408 Buena Vista Lane

Amenities

Well maintained home in prime location of McKinney. Great curb appeal to the max! Large kitchen has

ample storage in butlers area and walk-in pantry. Master Suite is oversized with sitting room, custom closet system, and spa like bathroom. Don't miss out on this home! Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address for receiving an online screening invitation from Leasing agent. Applicants pay application fee online, Their information will be protected through TransUnion Smart Move system. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify all related information.