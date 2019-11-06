All apartments in McKinney
4408 Buena Vista Lane

Location

4408 Buena Vista Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

Well maintained home in prime location of McKinney. Great curb appeal to the max! Large kitchen has
ample storage in butlers area and walk-in pantry. Master Suite is oversized with sitting room, custom closet system, and spa like bathroom. Don't miss out on this home! Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address for receiving an online screening invitation from Leasing agent. Applicants pay application fee online, Their information will be protected through TransUnion Smart Move system. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify all related information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Buena Vista Lane have any available units?
4408 Buena Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 Buena Vista Lane have?
Some of 4408 Buena Vista Lane's amenities include dishwasher, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Buena Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Buena Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Buena Vista Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4408 Buena Vista Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4408 Buena Vista Lane offer parking?
No, 4408 Buena Vista Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4408 Buena Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Buena Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Buena Vista Lane have a pool?
No, 4408 Buena Vista Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Buena Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 4408 Buena Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Buena Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 Buena Vista Lane has units with dishwashers.

