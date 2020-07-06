436 Twin Knoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room

** BRAND NEW Laminate Flooring!! House is NEWLY PAINTED with beautiful custom paints! **

Beautiful home with wooded views! Spacious kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Family room & Study downstairs. 4 bedrooms & game room upstairs. Large backyard. Granite countertops, duel vanities in over-sized master bath with separated tub and shower. Recognized McKinney ISD. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Visit us for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.