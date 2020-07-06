All apartments in McKinney
436 Twin Knoll Drive

Location

436 Twin Knoll Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
** BRAND NEW Laminate Flooring!! House is NEWLY PAINTED with beautiful custom paints! **
Beautiful home with wooded views! Spacious kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Family room & Study downstairs. 4 bedrooms & game room upstairs. Large backyard. Granite countertops, duel vanities in over-sized master bath with separated tub and shower. Recognized McKinney ISD. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]
Visit us for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

