Amenities
406 W. Standifer - House - McKinney - This is a lovely four bedroom, two bath home that features a charming front porch, large carport, central heat/air, pantry, utility room, spacious kitchen and living room with great storage throughout the house. This home also includes ceiling fans, blinds, a microwave, an electric range, and a dishwasher.
Approximately 1586 sq ft
Located in McKinney ISD
Walking distance to McKinney Historic Downtown.
(RLNE3581736)