Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:44 PM

404 N Board Street

404 Board St · No Longer Available
Location

404 Board St, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Immaculate duplex in Downtown McKinney. 2 bedroom, 2 bath completely renovated. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and washer, dryer. Beautiful front private courtyard with your own paver patio. Window coverings. New roof. 2 blocks from the square. Boutique shopping and dining, McKinney Performing Arts Center and state of the art public library are within a few blocks. Landlord pays for water, trash and maintains the yard. Must see!

Only 1 pet will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 N Board Street have any available units?
404 N Board Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 N Board Street have?
Some of 404 N Board Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 N Board Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 N Board Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 N Board Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 N Board Street is pet friendly.
Does 404 N Board Street offer parking?
No, 404 N Board Street does not offer parking.
Does 404 N Board Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 N Board Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 N Board Street have a pool?
No, 404 N Board Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 N Board Street have accessible units?
No, 404 N Board Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 N Board Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 N Board Street has units with dishwashers.

