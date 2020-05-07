404 N Board Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Immaculate duplex in Downtown McKinney. 2 bedroom, 2 bath completely renovated. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and washer, dryer. Beautiful front private courtyard with your own paver patio. Window coverings. New roof. 2 blocks from the square. Boutique shopping and dining, McKinney Performing Arts Center and state of the art public library are within a few blocks. Landlord pays for water, trash and maintains the yard. Must see!



Only 1 pet will be considered on a case by case basis.