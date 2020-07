Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Amazing home situated on a wonderful greenbelt with fabulous views! The kitchen pops with maple cabinets, gorgeous tile, SS appliances, and a massive island. 5 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms guarantees everyone has their own space! The family room is inviting with a stone fireplace and view of the greenbelt. The game room upstairs is ready for fun! Watch the day go by on the fabulous front porch. Come see it today!