3708 Saint Croix Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:37 AM

3708 Saint Croix Avenue

3708 St Croix Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3708 St Croix Avenue, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 car oversized garage which is man cave heaven, boasts a garage sink and counter, 12 ft. soaring ceilings in the living room, and 9ft. ceilings throughout, a beautiful Beazer Adle floor plan with LOTS of extras. There is a Community pool very close by close to shops and restaurants, yet very quiet. Upgrades include custom built office cabinets, added shelves in utility, closet and a glass tiled fireplace. The kitchen with a huge island overlooks the living room which flows into the view of the backyard which is all very open and lots of natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Saint Croix Avenue have any available units?
3708 Saint Croix Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 Saint Croix Avenue have?
Some of 3708 Saint Croix Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Saint Croix Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Saint Croix Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Saint Croix Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3708 Saint Croix Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3708 Saint Croix Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3708 Saint Croix Avenue offers parking.
Does 3708 Saint Croix Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Saint Croix Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Saint Croix Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3708 Saint Croix Avenue has a pool.
Does 3708 Saint Croix Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3708 Saint Croix Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Saint Croix Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 Saint Croix Avenue has units with dishwashers.

