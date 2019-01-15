All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:32 PM

3704 Bluff Creek Lane

3704 Bluff Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3704 Bluff Creek Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**

Beautiful 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,799 sqft, 2 story home in McKinney! Open concept kitchen with updated counter tops and pantry! Spacious living room with fireplace. Two separate dining areas. Master bedroom located on the first floor with attached bathroom and walk in closet. All other bedrooms on the second floor. Great backyard with plenty of space for your kiddos and fur babies! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

