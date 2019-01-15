3704 Bluff Creek Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!



**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**



Beautiful 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,799 sqft, 2 story home in McKinney! Open concept kitchen with updated counter tops and pantry! Spacious living room with fireplace. Two separate dining areas. Master bedroom located on the first floor with attached bathroom and walk in closet. All other bedrooms on the second floor. Great backyard with plenty of space for your kiddos and fur babies! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.