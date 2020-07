Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Tucked away in the established neighborhood of Wynngate next to Craig Ranch awaits your quality built Ashton Woods home with 3 nice sized bedrooms and one faburiou study just off the living area.Back to the tree line with covered patio. Corian like countertops! split bedrooms! engery saving house.New wood floor. Walk to the new exemplary elementary school.Award-winning Frisco ISD. Park, playgroud and coomunity lake.