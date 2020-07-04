3400 Apple Blossom Lane

Amenities

This nicely manicured home is located at the end of a quiet Eldorado Heights cul-de-sac and is adjacent to hiking trails, bike trails and a large greenbelt! 4 bedrooms, a study that can be used as a 5th bedroom, 3 baths, 2 living and 2 dining rooms gives plenty of room for a large family or for hosting guests! Maple cabinets line the kitchen with a gas cooktop and granite countertops. The backyard is an oasis with a covered patio, pool and lots of grassy space for your children and pets! Great access to shopping, schools and major freeways. Make this your happy place today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.