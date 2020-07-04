All apartments in McKinney
Location

3400 Apple Blossom Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This nicely manicured home is located at the end of a quiet Eldorado Heights cul-de-sac and is adjacent to hiking trails, bike trails and a large greenbelt! 4 bedrooms, a study that can be used as a 5th bedroom, 3 baths, 2 living and 2 dining rooms gives plenty of room for a large family or for hosting guests! Maple cabinets line the kitchen with a gas cooktop and granite countertops. The backyard is an oasis with a covered patio, pool and lots of grassy space for your children and pets! Great access to shopping, schools and major freeways. Make this your happy place today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Apple Blossom Lane have any available units?
3400 Apple Blossom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Apple Blossom Lane have?
Some of 3400 Apple Blossom Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Apple Blossom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Apple Blossom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Apple Blossom Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Apple Blossom Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Apple Blossom Lane offer parking?
No, 3400 Apple Blossom Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3400 Apple Blossom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Apple Blossom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Apple Blossom Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3400 Apple Blossom Lane has a pool.
Does 3400 Apple Blossom Lane have accessible units?
No, 3400 Apple Blossom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Apple Blossom Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Apple Blossom Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

