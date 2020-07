Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Take a tour of this 2017 Built , 3 bed 2.1 bath townhome infused with more than countless upgrades, located in the heart of Mckinney. This breath taking home is features upscale wood floors to the modernized bathroom design! Home includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Convenient to the Sam Rayburn Tollway at Stacy Road and walking distance to a grocery store, pet park, APEX Centre, ballpark, library, and more! Children will attend the desirable McKinney ISD. WELCOME HOME!