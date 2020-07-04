All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 309 Hideaway Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
309 Hideaway Road
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

309 Hideaway Road

309 Hideaway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

309 Hideaway Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 in McKinney. Nice size living areas with laminate hardwood flooring, spacious kitchen with granite countertops,cooktop stove, built in microwave and large breakfast bar that opens to a large living room and dining room. French door office or playroom with laminate wood flooring. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and walk in closet. Community amenities include water park, family pools, walking trails, and playground. Great location near the country, but in the city. Close to schools, clinics, and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Hideaway Road have any available units?
309 Hideaway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Hideaway Road have?
Some of 309 Hideaway Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Hideaway Road currently offering any rent specials?
309 Hideaway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Hideaway Road pet-friendly?
No, 309 Hideaway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 309 Hideaway Road offer parking?
Yes, 309 Hideaway Road offers parking.
Does 309 Hideaway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Hideaway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Hideaway Road have a pool?
Yes, 309 Hideaway Road has a pool.
Does 309 Hideaway Road have accessible units?
No, 309 Hideaway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Hideaway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Hideaway Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center