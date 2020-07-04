309 Hideaway Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 in McKinney. Nice size living areas with laminate hardwood flooring, spacious kitchen with granite countertops,cooktop stove, built in microwave and large breakfast bar that opens to a large living room and dining room. French door office or playroom with laminate wood flooring. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and walk in closet. Community amenities include water park, family pools, walking trails, and playground. Great location near the country, but in the city. Close to schools, clinics, and shopping!