301 Dodge Trail
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:59 AM

301 Dodge Trail

301 Dodge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

301 Dodge Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This luxury home back to green belt -- just barely lived in. You are greeted with an impressive upgraded glass front door. Wrought iron stair railing, direct vent fireplace, and 5.1 surround sound prewired highlight the spacious family room. The spacious kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas range & walk-in pantry. Breakfast nook opens to the Family Room with corner cast stone fireplace & beautiful backyard views. Private Master Suite with dual sinks, oversized closet, sep shower & garden tub. Back yard features a gas pump for outdoor BBQ. Enjoy award-winning schools and easy access to HW380. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer can stay with the home if the applicant requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Dodge Trail have any available units?
301 Dodge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Dodge Trail have?
Some of 301 Dodge Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Dodge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
301 Dodge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Dodge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 301 Dodge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 301 Dodge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 301 Dodge Trail offers parking.
Does 301 Dodge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Dodge Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Dodge Trail have a pool?
No, 301 Dodge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 301 Dodge Trail have accessible units?
No, 301 Dodge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Dodge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Dodge Trail has units with dishwashers.

