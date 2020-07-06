All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:55 PM

2713 Bluffs Court

2713 Bluffs Court · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Bluffs Court, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Beautifully updated home on quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen has updated stainless appliances & comes with refrigerator. Granite counters, deep farm sink, walk-in pantry & 16 inch tile floor complete this beautiful eat-in kitchen. Laundry room comes with front-loading washer & dryer. Large family room with corner fireplace. Over-sized Master BR with large closet at back of house. Secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets are split out from master. Laminate wood floors in main areas. Huge covered patio. Spacious fenced yard. Lawn maintenance included, but not flowerbeds, bushes, etc. Available June 24. City park with playground just a short walk at end of street. Great location - close to shopping, restaurants, 75 & 380.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Bluffs Court have any available units?
2713 Bluffs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 Bluffs Court have?
Some of 2713 Bluffs Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Bluffs Court currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Bluffs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Bluffs Court pet-friendly?
No, 2713 Bluffs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2713 Bluffs Court offer parking?
Yes, 2713 Bluffs Court offers parking.
Does 2713 Bluffs Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 Bluffs Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Bluffs Court have a pool?
No, 2713 Bluffs Court does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Bluffs Court have accessible units?
No, 2713 Bluffs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Bluffs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Bluffs Court has units with dishwashers.

