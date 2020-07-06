2713 Bluffs Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Beautifully updated home on quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen has updated stainless appliances & comes with refrigerator. Granite counters, deep farm sink, walk-in pantry & 16 inch tile floor complete this beautiful eat-in kitchen. Laundry room comes with front-loading washer & dryer. Large family room with corner fireplace. Over-sized Master BR with large closet at back of house. Secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets are split out from master. Laminate wood floors in main areas. Huge covered patio. Spacious fenced yard. Lawn maintenance included, but not flowerbeds, bushes, etc. Available June 24. City park with playground just a short walk at end of street. Great location - close to shopping, restaurants, 75 & 380.