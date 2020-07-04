2624 Dunbar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Located in the popular community of Stonebridge Ranch, this beautiful home has everything you are looking for! The kitchen is gorgeous with granite counter tops, gas cook top and a great sized island. All bedrooms are split from each other. Upstairs bedrooms are separated by the fabulous media room. Entertainment and fun for all in the great backyard with a pool and patio. This home is in an excellent location to shopping and schools. Call this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.