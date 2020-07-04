All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

2624 Dunbar Drive

2624 Dunbar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Dunbar Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Located in the popular community of Stonebridge Ranch, this beautiful home has everything you are looking for! The kitchen is gorgeous with granite counter tops, gas cook top and a great sized island. All bedrooms are split from each other. Upstairs bedrooms are separated by the fabulous media room. Entertainment and fun for all in the great backyard with a pool and patio. This home is in an excellent location to shopping and schools. Call this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Dunbar Drive have any available units?
2624 Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 Dunbar Drive have?
Some of 2624 Dunbar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 Dunbar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2624 Dunbar Drive offer parking?
No, 2624 Dunbar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2624 Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Dunbar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Dunbar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2624 Dunbar Drive has a pool.
Does 2624 Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2624 Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Dunbar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

