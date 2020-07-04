2617 Cheverny Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely stunning home with countless luxurious features throughout! Dark wood floors, 11' ceilings, neutral color palette, wood blinds, plantation shutters, subway tile backsplash in the kitchen along with Caesarstone countertops and uplighting above cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and flat-screen mounts for TV. Very large, landscaped backyard with Pergola, wonderful shade trees, and a covered patio wired for sound. Exterior lighting in trees and updated HVAC for lower electric bills! Don’t wait, this home is ready for you to enjoy!