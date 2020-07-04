All apartments in McKinney
/
McKinney, TX
/
2617 Cheverny Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:44 AM

2617 Cheverny Drive

2617 Cheverny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Cheverny Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning home with countless luxurious features throughout! Dark wood floors, 11' ceilings, neutral color palette, wood blinds, plantation shutters, subway tile backsplash in the kitchen along with Caesarstone countertops and uplighting above cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and flat-screen mounts for TV. Very large, landscaped backyard with Pergola, wonderful shade trees, and a covered patio wired for sound. Exterior lighting in trees and updated HVAC for lower electric bills! Don’t wait, this home is ready for you to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Cheverny Drive have any available units?
2617 Cheverny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Cheverny Drive have?
Some of 2617 Cheverny Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Cheverny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Cheverny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Cheverny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Cheverny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2617 Cheverny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Cheverny Drive offers parking.
Does 2617 Cheverny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2617 Cheverny Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Cheverny Drive have a pool?
No, 2617 Cheverny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Cheverny Drive have accessible units?
No, 2617 Cheverny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Cheverny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Cheverny Drive has units with dishwashers.

