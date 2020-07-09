All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2421 Gold Rush Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2421 Gold Rush Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:16 AM

2421 Gold Rush Drive

2421 Gold Rush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2421 Gold Rush Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Summit View Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Single story 3 bd, 2 bath home with office or formal living in Prosper ISD. The home features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter tops, Split bedrooms, Gas fire place, Large Back yard, High end cabinets, and breakfast bar. Near Raytheon, Baylor Hospital, Cinemark, shopping & dining. Great community with Lake, swimming pool, fishing dock, 15 acre greenbelt, paved walking trail, Private lake with jogging trails and picnic area. Close access to 121, 75 and DNT. The home DOES NOT come with Washer, Dryer or Refrigerator.
Landlord can provide washer & dryer for $1825 per month. Pets will be on a case by case basis. Credit should be over 600, no criminal activity or evictions, income should be 3 times rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Gold Rush Drive have any available units?
2421 Gold Rush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 Gold Rush Drive have?
Some of 2421 Gold Rush Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Gold Rush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Gold Rush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Gold Rush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 Gold Rush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2421 Gold Rush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Gold Rush Drive offers parking.
Does 2421 Gold Rush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 Gold Rush Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Gold Rush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2421 Gold Rush Drive has a pool.
Does 2421 Gold Rush Drive have accessible units?
No, 2421 Gold Rush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Gold Rush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Gold Rush Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center