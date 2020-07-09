2421 Gold Rush Drive

Amenities

Single story 3 bd, 2 bath home with office or formal living in Prosper ISD. The home features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter tops, Split bedrooms, Gas fire place, Large Back yard, High end cabinets, and breakfast bar. Near Raytheon, Baylor Hospital, Cinemark, shopping & dining. Great community with Lake, swimming pool, fishing dock, 15 acre greenbelt, paved walking trail, Private lake with jogging trails and picnic area. Close access to 121, 75 and DNT. The home DOES NOT come with Washer, Dryer or Refrigerator.

Landlord can provide washer & dryer for $1825 per month. Pets will be on a case by case basis. Credit should be over 600, no criminal activity or evictions, income should be 3 times rent.