2313 Dalhart Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool community garden fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities community garden pool media room

1-Study Room 3-Bed 2-Bath home for rent. Easy access to both Highway 75 and Highway 121. Located by top rated Roy Lee Walker Elementary School and 10.2 acres Hill Top Park. Hidden Creek is a neighborhood designed to meet the lifestyle needs of today's households. Set in a landscape of trees and hills combined with hike and bike trails, a junior Olympic-size swimming pool, pavilion, roller hockey rink, community garden, outdoor amphitheater, Hidden Creek is an ideal environment for living and growing. Home has an open floor plan with kitchen opening to breakfast and living areas. Awesome curb appeal and a welcoming front porch. One story, single detached, traditional home built in 2003. No Cats.