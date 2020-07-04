All apartments in McKinney
Location

2313 Dalhart Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Hidden Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
community garden
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
community garden
pool
media room
1-Study Room 3-Bed 2-Bath home for rent. Easy access to both Highway 75 and Highway 121. Located by top rated Roy Lee Walker Elementary School and 10.2 acres Hill Top Park. Hidden Creek is a neighborhood designed to meet the lifestyle needs of today's households. Set in a landscape of trees and hills combined with hike and bike trails, a junior Olympic-size swimming pool, pavilion, roller hockey rink, community garden, outdoor amphitheater, Hidden Creek is an ideal environment for living and growing. Home has an open floor plan with kitchen opening to breakfast and living areas. Awesome curb appeal and a welcoming front porch. One story, single detached, traditional home built in 2003. No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Dalhart Trail have any available units?
2313 Dalhart Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 Dalhart Trail have?
Some of 2313 Dalhart Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Dalhart Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Dalhart Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Dalhart Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Dalhart Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2313 Dalhart Trail offer parking?
No, 2313 Dalhart Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2313 Dalhart Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Dalhart Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Dalhart Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2313 Dalhart Trail has a pool.
Does 2313 Dalhart Trail have accessible units?
No, 2313 Dalhart Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Dalhart Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Dalhart Trail has units with dishwashers.

