Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently Gorgeously Updated home on a quite street in sought after Hidden Creek. This light, bright and airy home features new flooring throughout, new lighting, fresh new paint inside and out,new roof, new fence and much more.

Don't miss the large backyard perfect for entertaining. Fall in love with this beautiful neighborhood, rolling hill, parks, trails and more.