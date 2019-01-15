1700 Martina Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home is available for lease in McKinney (FRISCO ISD). Open kitchen with a breakfast nook, built-in microwave and gas stove. Good size Living areas, ,Master suite with a garden tub, separate shower, and big walk in closet! Large game room for family gatherings. The backyard has a covered patio and is plumbed for a gas grill. Walking distance to Elementary School and within a mile to Middle and High school in a great school district.

Currently tenant occupied. Home available for rent from July 1st.

Tenant pays for Utilities, lawn maintenance , Water, Sewer & Trash

1 dog or 1 cat allowed . Pet deposit $250 per pet.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/mckinney-tx?lid=11679939



(RLNE4961741)