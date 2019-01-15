All apartments in McKinney
1700 Martina Drive

1700 Martina Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Martina Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home is available for lease in McKinney (FRISCO ISD). Open kitchen with a breakfast nook, built-in microwave and gas stove. Good size Living areas, ,Master suite with a garden tub, separate shower, and big walk in closet! Large game room for family gatherings. The backyard has a covered patio and is plumbed for a gas grill. Walking distance to Elementary School and within a mile to Middle and High school in a great school district.
Currently tenant occupied. Home available for rent from July 1st.
Tenant pays for Utilities, lawn maintenance , Water, Sewer & Trash
1 dog or 1 cat allowed . Pet deposit $250 per pet.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/mckinney-tx?lid=11679939

(RLNE4961741)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Martina Drive have any available units?
1700 Martina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Martina Drive have?
Some of 1700 Martina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Martina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Martina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Martina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Martina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Martina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Martina Drive offers parking.
Does 1700 Martina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Martina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Martina Drive have a pool?
No, 1700 Martina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Martina Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Martina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Martina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Martina Drive has units with dishwashers.

