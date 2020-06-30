All apartments in McKinney
1401 Paloma Dr.
1401 Paloma Dr.

1401 Paloma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Paloma Drive, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Home Near Downtown McKinney Available for Lease - Fantastic single-story home near historical downtown McKinney including shopping, restaurants, and the farmers market. 4 bed, 2 bath with large open kitchen, newer appliances, large walk-in pantry and laundry room, big living area, and good sized bedrooms. Large master with walk-in closet, double sinks and plenty of storage. Huge backyard with privacy fence.

-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, and dishwasher;
-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;
-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.

* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE4844439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Paloma Dr. have any available units?
1401 Paloma Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Paloma Dr. have?
Some of 1401 Paloma Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Paloma Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Paloma Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Paloma Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Paloma Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Paloma Dr. offer parking?
No, 1401 Paloma Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Paloma Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Paloma Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Paloma Dr. have a pool?
No, 1401 Paloma Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Paloma Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1401 Paloma Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Paloma Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Paloma Dr. has units with dishwashers.

