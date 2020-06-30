1401 Paloma Dr.

Amenities
Fantastic Home Near Downtown McKinney Available for Lease - Fantastic single-story home near historical downtown McKinney including shopping, restaurants, and the farmers market. 4 bed, 2 bath with large open kitchen, newer appliances, large walk-in pantry and laundry room, big living area, and good sized bedrooms. Large master with walk-in closet, double sinks and plenty of storage. Huge backyard with privacy fence.
-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, and dishwasher;
-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;
-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.
* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.
(RLNE4844439)