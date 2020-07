Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

FRISCO ISD. This like new 4 bed 3 bath home have many upgrades. Wood floors, granite counter top, stainless appliances and gas burner cooktop. Secondary bedroom down, could also be used as an office. Versatile oversized living with fireplace. Extra large master bed with space for seating. You will love the over size walk-in closet in the master. 2 other bedrooms and large game room up. Community has pool, parks and paths. Convenience location, close to schools, shops and restaurants.