10432 Bolivar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10432 Bolivar Drive

10432 Bolivar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10432 Bolivar Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Heights At Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
garage
IMMACULATE 2 story home with 4-bed, 2.5 bath, Office or Study and 2-car garage in highly sought after Heights of Westridge. Exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Open floor plan with formal dining, study, & master bedroom down. Game room, 3 oversized bedrooms with walk in closets upstairs. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in Kitchen. Covered patio overlooks big backyard. Walk to Frisco ISD schools, 2 community pools, community park with walking & jogging trails. Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included ! This home is ready to move in immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10432 Bolivar Drive have any available units?
10432 Bolivar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10432 Bolivar Drive have?
Some of 10432 Bolivar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10432 Bolivar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10432 Bolivar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10432 Bolivar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10432 Bolivar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10432 Bolivar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10432 Bolivar Drive offers parking.
Does 10432 Bolivar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10432 Bolivar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10432 Bolivar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10432 Bolivar Drive has a pool.
Does 10432 Bolivar Drive have accessible units?
No, 10432 Bolivar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10432 Bolivar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10432 Bolivar Drive has units with dishwashers.

