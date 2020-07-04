All apartments in McKinney
Location

10000 Bridgewater Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house on a big lot with huge backyard and covered Patio in Prosper ISD. Stone Elevation, very open floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings in foyer and family with Wrought Iron Spindles, hardwood floors in entry, dining, Kitchen, breakfast and Family room. Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Gas cook top, Stainless steel appliances open to Family with Upgraded fire place. huge master with garden tub, Separate shower, double vanities and walk in closets. 2 bedrooms and game room upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Bridgewater Drive have any available units?
10000 Bridgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 Bridgewater Drive have?
Some of 10000 Bridgewater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 Bridgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Bridgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Bridgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10000 Bridgewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10000 Bridgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10000 Bridgewater Drive offers parking.
Does 10000 Bridgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 Bridgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Bridgewater Drive have a pool?
No, 10000 Bridgewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10000 Bridgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 10000 Bridgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Bridgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 Bridgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.

