6504 B 26th Street Available 07/22/20 2/2 with carport Frenship Schools - Schools: Northridge Elementary, Terra Vista Middle School, Frenship High School; Roommates Considered (2 @ $350 deposit per roommate); Pets Considered (small dogs only preferably outside); Spacious open concept 2/2 with car port, back yard and storage shed. Open Kitchen, dining and living area with sloping ceilings in living offering spacious room. Master and 2nd bath are tub/shower combo. Large walk in closet in Master.
No Cats Allowed
