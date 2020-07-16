All apartments in Lubbock
6504 B 26th Street

6504 26th St · (806) 794-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6504 26th St, Lubbock, TX 79407
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6504 B 26th Street · Avail. Jul 22

$875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
6504 B 26th Street Available 07/22/20 2/2 with carport Frenship Schools - Schools: Northridge Elementary, Terra Vista Middle School, Frenship High School; Roommates Considered (2 @ $350 deposit per roommate); Pets Considered (small dogs only preferably outside); Spacious open concept 2/2 with car port, back yard and storage shed. Open Kitchen, dining and living area with sloping ceilings in living offering spacious room. Master and 2nd bath are tub/shower combo. Large walk in closet in Master.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5164259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 B 26th Street have any available units?
6504 B 26th Street has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 B 26th Street have?
Some of 6504 B 26th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 B 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6504 B 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 B 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6504 B 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6504 B 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6504 B 26th Street offers parking.
Does 6504 B 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 B 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 B 26th Street have a pool?
No, 6504 B 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6504 B 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 6504 B 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 B 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6504 B 26th Street has units with dishwashers.
