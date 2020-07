Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/1/1 in Frenship! - Fantastically updated 3 bedroom home in Frenship! Fresh paint and luxury vinyl plank throughout. Granite kitchen counters with subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy all of the amenities of West End as you are just blocks away!



Schools: Westwind Elementary, Heritage Jr High, Frenship High School. 3 roommates considered ($400 deposit per roommate). Pets considered ($300 deposit. 1 dog only under 30 lbs).



(RLNE5334314)