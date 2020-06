Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3/2/2 offers an open floor plan with the kitchen open to the living area. Both bathrooms have been nicely updated, as well as the kitchen. Good storage space in hall closets, a separate laundry area, and large back yard make this a great place to call home. Roommates Considered (2 @ $300 per roommate), Pets Considered (2), Schools: Centennial Elementary, Mackenzie Middle School, Coronado High School. Pets considered (2)($300 per pet refundable deposit )