Anatole at City View

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75application
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $25/month. Surface Lot, Covered Parking, Attached Garages and Detached Garages available. Covered parking $25 | Detached garage $75 | Attached garage $85. Please contact leasing office for complete details.