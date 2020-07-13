All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Anatole at City View

4510 Ironton Ave · (610) 628-4510
Location

4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX 79407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 25

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 8

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 12-209 · Avail. Sep 1

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Anatole at City View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
Nestled off of Milwaukee and 45th, Anatole @ City View is just a walk away from some of the best shopping and restaurants that Lubbock has to offer! Our spacious and open floorplans feature granite countertops, garden tubs, as well as full size washer and dryer appliances. A fully equipped 24 hour fitness center, a business center that includes free printing and a beautiful relaxing pool area, these are a few of the luxuries that await you. Garages and covered parking are additional amenities that are available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75application
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $25/month. Surface Lot, Covered Parking, Attached Garages and Detached Garages available. Covered parking $25 | Detached garage $75 | Attached garage $85. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Other. Surface Lot, Covered Parking, Attached Garages and Detached Garages available. Covered parking $25 | Detached garage $75 | Attached garage $85. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Anatole at City View have any available units?
Anatole at City View has 7 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does Anatole at City View have?
Some of Anatole at City View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Anatole at City View currently offering any rent specials?
Anatole at City View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Anatole at City View pet-friendly?
Yes, Anatole at City View is pet friendly.
Does Anatole at City View offer parking?
Yes, Anatole at City View offers parking.
Does Anatole at City View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Anatole at City View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Anatole at City View have a pool?
Yes, Anatole at City View has a pool.
Does Anatole at City View have accessible units?
No, Anatole at City View does not have accessible units.
Does Anatole at City View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Anatole at City View has units with dishwashers.
