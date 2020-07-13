Anatole at City View

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport coffee bar e-payments online portal

Nestled off of Milwaukee and 45th, Anatole @ City View is just a walk away from some of the best shopping and restaurants that Lubbock has to offer! Our spacious and open floorplans feature granite countertops, garden tubs, as well as full size washer and dryer appliances. A fully equipped 24 hour fitness center, a business center that includes free printing and a beautiful relaxing pool area, these are a few of the luxuries that await you. Garages and covered parking are additional amenities that are available.