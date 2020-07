Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

5522 102nd Street Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Home in Cooper District - This beautiful home is in Cooper school district. The landscaping is gorgeous. Great backyard perfect for entertaining or just enjoying. Convenient to all of the new "south Lubbock" shopping and restaurants.

Schools: Cooper ISD.

No roommates considered.

No pets considered.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4158478)