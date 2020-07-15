All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

5423 69th Street

5423 69th Street · (806) 794-5800 ext. 4215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5423 69th Street, Lubbock, TX 79424
Remington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5423 69th Street · Avail. Aug 20

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1629 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5423 69th Street Available 08/20/20 House Close To S. Loop Access, Slide Road, Restaurants & Mall! - NEW LISTING ALERT! Take a look at our cute 3 bedroom home that offers ample square-footage and easy access to almost all your needs in the Hub-City!
With this combination of location and value, this listing will not last! Give us a call today for more information and tours! 806-317-0433

Schools: Whiteside Elementary, Irons Jr. High, and Coronado High
No Roommates, No Pets, No Smoking In Property

(RLNE3384298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 69th Street have any available units?
5423 69th Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5423 69th Street have?
Some of 5423 69th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5423 69th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5423 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 5423 69th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5423 69th Street offers parking.
Does 5423 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 69th Street have a pool?
No, 5423 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5423 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 5423 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5423 69th Street has units with dishwashers.
