Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

You have to check out this Super Cute & Updated 3/2/2 WITH Office and great Backyard! Walk into a Spacious Living Room with tons of windows, Dining Area and Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range & Newer Cabinets! Master Suite offers own Bath with Tiled Shower. 2 other Spacious Bedrooms with good closets and ceiling Fans! 2nd Full bath! Isolated Office/Extra Room! No Carpet or Popcorn Ceilings anywhere in the home! Awesome Fenced Backyard with Patio area & Storage Shed! Tankless Waterheater! Walk to the Park and minutes from Texas Tech! You need to check it out before its too late!! Pet Friendly!