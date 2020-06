Amenities

2124 16th-AUGUST 1 MOVE IN.Close to Texas Tech. Adorable 1 story back house with wood floors throughout and lots of windows for great light. Kitchen has refrigerator & electric stove. Washer/dryer connections for stack units in bath. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Off street parking next to home for 2 cars. Small brick paver patio for outdoor furniture & grill. Monitored alarm included in rent. No Dogs.