Hawthorn Extended Stay
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:59 PM

Hawthorn Extended Stay

3211 Hotel Way · (903) 392-0622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3211 Hotel Way, Longview, TX 75605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1479 · Avail. now

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Stay at the center of all the action at our Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Longview Extended-Stay hotel. All utilities, cable, internet, weekly cleaning service, and commentary breakfast are included in the price. You don't need to bring anything, just yourself!
All our studio efficiency rooms include:

Full furnishing
Two burner stovetop
Full refrigerator
Full kitchen sink
Cutlery
Cookware
Tableware
Microwave
Coffeemaker
Public pool
Public fitness center
Laundry facility
24-hour help desk
2 Free Parking Spaces

You'll feel at home away from home at the Hawthorn Suite by Wyndham, conveniently located next Longview's best restaurants and shopping. Traveling with your four-legged companion? Not a problem; we are a pet-friendly community (additional fees apply).

(RLNE1276567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorn Extended Stay have any available units?
Hawthorn Extended Stay has a unit available for $1,479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longview, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longview Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorn Extended Stay have?
Some of Hawthorn Extended Stay's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorn Extended Stay currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorn Extended Stay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorn Extended Stay pet-friendly?
No, Hawthorn Extended Stay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longview.
Does Hawthorn Extended Stay offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorn Extended Stay does offer parking.
Does Hawthorn Extended Stay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorn Extended Stay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorn Extended Stay have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorn Extended Stay has a pool.
Does Hawthorn Extended Stay have accessible units?
No, Hawthorn Extended Stay does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorn Extended Stay have units with dishwashers?
No, Hawthorn Extended Stay does not have units with dishwashers.
