Hawthorn Extended Stay

Amenities
Stay at the center of all the action at our Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Longview Extended-Stay hotel. All utilities, cable, internet, weekly cleaning service, and commentary breakfast are included in the price. You don't need to bring anything, just yourself!
All our studio efficiency rooms include:
Full furnishing
Two burner stovetop
Full refrigerator
Full kitchen sink
Cutlery
Cookware
Tableware
Microwave
Coffeemaker
Public pool
Public fitness center
Laundry facility
24-hour help desk
2 Free Parking Spaces
You'll feel at home away from home at the Hawthorn Suite by Wyndham, conveniently located next Longview's best restaurants and shopping. Traveling with your four-legged companion? Not a problem; we are a pet-friendly community (additional fees apply).
