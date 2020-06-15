Hawthorn Extended Stay

Amenities

in unit laundry parking gym pool air conditioning elevator

Stay at the center of all the action at our Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Longview Extended-Stay hotel. All utilities, cable, internet, weekly cleaning service, and commentary breakfast are included in the price. You don't need to bring anything, just yourself!

All our studio efficiency rooms include:



Full furnishing

Two burner stovetop

Full refrigerator

Full kitchen sink

Cutlery

Cookware

Tableware

Microwave

Coffeemaker

Public pool

Public fitness center

Laundry facility

24-hour help desk

2 Free Parking Spaces



You'll feel at home away from home at the Hawthorn Suite by Wyndham, conveniently located next Longview's best restaurants and shopping. Traveling with your four-legged companion? Not a problem; we are a pet-friendly community (additional fees apply).



