Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Longview, TX

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Saddle Brook
1400 H G Mosley Parkway, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$667
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
920 sqft
Saddle Brook offers you spacious, clean apartment homes with features of custom quality and personal comfort.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
9 Units Available
Summer Lake
3100 McCann Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
970 sqft
Summer Lake Apartments offers comfort and convenience to residents from all walks of life. Experience the ultimate in apartment living with our one and two bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Bella Oaks
300 Lake Lamond Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1088 sqft
Welcome to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX, where providing our residents with a peaceful, clean and welcoming living environment is our top priority.
Last updated July 10 at 06:51am
7 Units Available
Wellington Grande
3637 US Hwy 259 N, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is a short walk from Hinsley Park and the Target Shopping Center. There's also a clubhouse, attached garages, and resort-style swimming pool onsite. Units feature stainless-steel appliances, valet trash pickup, and walk-in closets.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 America
1104 America Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3/2/1 PTISD FENCED YARD ALL NEW - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage Updated kitchens and bathrooms, fresh paint, all new flooring. Laundry room, covered porch, wood burning fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 E Lynnwood
105 East Lynwood Lane, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
105 E Lynnwood Available 08/01/20 3/2/2 Fenced yard Pet FRIENDLY - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car covered parking 2 living areas, fenced yard, central HVAC. Well maintained and great neighborhood. Large Laundry room.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1213 Douglas St
1213 Douglas Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2301 Victory St
2301 Victory Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2202 S 12th St
2202 South Twelfth Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2605 George Richey
2605 East George Richey Road, Longview, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2400 sqft
4/2 Fenced Yard and Pet Friendly - 4 bedroom 2 bath Split bedrooms, updated kitchen, large living area. Fenced yard. Pet Friendly Central heat and air. Washer and dryer connections. Storage shed in the back stays.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
307 Mary Ellen Dr
307 Mary Ellen Drive, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 04/03/20 House for rent - Property Id: 255327 Pet deposit 300 plus 50 a month Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255327 Property Id 255327 (RLNE5682177)
Results within 10 miles of Longview
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
3 Units Available
Stoneridge
1000 Danville Road, Kilgore, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
832 sqft
Nestled in the piney woods of East Texas, come experience Stoneridge Apartments! We are a smaller community of 112 units which ensures peaceful and tranquil living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Parkview Estates
200 Parkview Estates, Liberty, TX
2 Bedrooms
$869
960 sqft
Explore Parkview Estates Apartments in Liberty City, TX and find your place to come home to.

July 2020 Longview Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Longview Rent Report. Longview rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Longview rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Longview rents held steady over the past month

Longview rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Longview stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $942 for a two-bedroom. Longview's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Longview over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Longview rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Longview, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Longview is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Longview's median two-bedroom rent of $942 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Longview fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Longview than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Longview.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

