Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool e-payments tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill coffee bar online portal package receiving

Saddle Brook offers you spacious, clean apartment homes with features of custom quality and personal comfort. Our community is loaded with the amenities and conveniences you deserve! Our one and two bedroom apartment homes are beautiful with walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and spacious open concept design. You can relax by the pool, burn some calories in our 24-hour fitness center, or enjoy a fun game of sand volleyball or tennis.



Located in one of Longview's finest neighborhoods you will be tucked away the from the hustle and bustle of city living but still only minutes away from all that is Longview. Enjoy a day of shopping in one of our many boutiques, Gaudy Me or Hurwitz are the perfect places to start, then have lunch at one of our locally owned restaurants such as Fisherman's Market or Mi Casita. Need a night out? Head over to Willy G's or Gerald's in our downtown district for a relaxing evening with friends. Come on in and take a closer look!