Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Longview, TX with balcony

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
5 Units Available
Summer Lake
3100 McCann Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
970 sqft
Summer Lake Apartments offers comfort and convenience to residents from all walks of life. Experience the ultimate in apartment living with our one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Saddle Brook
1400 H G Mosley Parkway, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$619
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
920 sqft
Saddle Brook offers you spacious, clean apartment homes with features of custom quality and personal comfort.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 10 at 08:20am
8 Units Available
Wellington Grande
3637 US Hwy 259 N, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1385 sqft
This community is a short walk from Hinsley Park and the Target Shopping Center. There's also a clubhouse, attached garages, and resort-style swimming pool onsite. Units feature stainless-steel appliances, valet trash pickup, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Pinehurst Apartment Homes
3401 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes located just off Loop 281 and Hwy 80. One- to three-bedroom floor plans with on-site laundry facility and swimming pool access. Personal balconies and patios, walk-in closets, exterior storage, and on-call maintenance staff.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
11 Units Available
Bella Oaks
300 Lake Lamond Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1088 sqft
Welcome to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX, where providing our residents with a peaceful, clean and welcoming living environment is our top priority.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1319 E Fairmont
1319 East Fairmont Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1652 sqft
Come take a tour at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and 2 car garage home, located in a well established area of Longview. Home has a large living area, formal dining, good size rooms. Great covered back porch area for morning coffee and more.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2704 Fleetwood Dr
2704 Fleetwood Drive, Longview, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Fabulous newly completed remodeled for lease in North Longview!! Directly across from Longview Regional Hospital & close proximity to all of Longview's best shopping and dining yet situated in a very tranquil wooded area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 America
1104 America Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 America Available 07/01/20 3/2/1 PTISD FENCED YARD ALL NEW - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage Updated kitchens and bathrooms, fresh paint, all new flooring. Laundry room, covered porch, wood burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Longview

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
167 Oakview Ct
167 Oakview Ct, Gregg County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Property Description: Fabulous new construction for lease in North Longview!! In close proximity to all of Longview's best shopping and dining yet situated in a very tranquil wooded area with a private pond.
Results within 10 miles of Longview
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
6 Units Available
Stoneridge
1000 Danville Road, Kilgore, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
832 sqft
Nestled in the piney woods of East Texas, come experience Stoneridge Apartments! We are a smaller community of 112 units which ensures peaceful and tranquil living.
City Guide for Longview, TX

If you want your kids to grow up to be famous actors, give them a head start and move to Longview, Texas. Although he didn’t grow up here, Forest Whitaker was born in Longview and although he wasn’t born here, Matthew McConaughey grew up in the city. There just might be something in that East Texas water.

Aside from the opportunity to rub elbows with Dazed and Confused’s parents, Longview offers incredible scenery and a booming economy. So, let’s find a sweet an apartment for you.

North Longview North Longview has a large choice of townhouses and apartments. Since each quadrant within Longview has its own zip code, it makes searching for an apartment a lot easier. The zip code in this part of town is 75605.

South Longview You’ll find lots of apartments and townhouses for rent in this ‘hood, zip code 75602, by the way.

East Longview East Longview has some nice rentals. Close to Good Shepherd Hospital and downtown. The apartments here tend to be larger than what you’ll find in similar sized cities. The zip code here on the east side of town is 75601.

West Longview West Longview features lots of apartments as well. Check out the area around Bill Owens Parkway, Village Dr. and Scenic Dr. for some cool complexes. Some even pay all the bills, so you can afford more in rent. See what they did there? Zip code here is 75604. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Longview, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Longview renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

