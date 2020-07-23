/
/
gregg county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM
19 Apartments for rent in Gregg County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
9 Units Available
Bella Oaks
300 Lake Lamond Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1088 sqft
Welcome to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX, where providing our residents with a peaceful, clean and welcoming living environment is our top priority.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Saddle Brook
1400 H G Mosley Parkway, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$662
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$773
920 sqft
Saddle Brook offers you spacious, clean apartment homes with features of custom quality and personal comfort.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 05:15 AM
6 Units Available
Wellington Grande
3637 US Hwy 259 N, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is a short walk from Hinsley Park and the Target Shopping Center. There's also a clubhouse, attached garages, and resort-style swimming pool onsite. Units feature stainless-steel appliances, valet trash pickup, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
5 Units Available
Summer Lake
3100 McCann Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Lake Apartments offers comfort and convenience to residents from all walks of life. Experience the ultimate in apartment living with our one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
3 Units Available
Parkview Estates
200 Parkview Estates, Liberty, TX
2 Bedrooms
$869
960 sqft
Explore Parkview Estates Apartments in Liberty City, TX and find your place to come home to.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2703 Clendenen
2703 Clendenen Street, Longview, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2703 Clendenen Available 08/01/20 4/2.5/2 Fenced yard LISD - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage 2 living areas, wood burning fireplace, large laundry room. Storage shed. Fresh paint. Large fenced yard and pet friendly. Great location.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
167 Oakview Ct
167 Oakview Ct, Gregg County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
Property Description: Fabulous new construction for lease in North Longview!! In close proximity to all of Longview's best shopping and dining yet situated in a very tranquil wooded area with a private pond.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawthorn Extended Stay
3211 Hotel Way, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
Stay at the center of all the action at our Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Longview Extended-Stay hotel. All utilities, cable, internet, weekly cleaning service, and commentary breakfast are included in the price.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1213 Douglas St
1213 Douglas Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2202 S 12th St
2202 South Twelfth Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2301 Victory St
2301 Victory Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
122 Sidney St Unit B
122 Sidney Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
838 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1401 Booker St
1401 Booker St, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
604 West Radio Street
604 West Radio Street, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1268 sqft
This home has it all and is the perfect bachelor pad! Located on a corner lot, in a very quiet neighborhood with its own park, this house has lots of room.
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2605 George Richey
2605 East George Richey Road, Longview, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2400 sqft
4/2 Fenced Yard and Pet Friendly - 4 bedroom 2 bath Split bedrooms, updated kitchen, large living area. Fenced yard. Pet Friendly Central heat and air. Washer and dryer connections. Storage shed in the back stays.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
307 Mary Ellen Dr
307 Mary Ellen Drive, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 04/03/20 House for rent - Property Id: 255327 Pet deposit 300 plus 50 a month Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255327 Property Id 255327 (RLNE5682177)
Results within 1 mile of Gregg County
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3510 Garland Rd
3510 Garland Road, Kilgore, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1470 sqft
Country Living with City Convenience! - Property Id: 287202 This house was updated just 2 years ago, but it's been lived in for a few years, so it's no longer “perfect”.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1404 Aars
1404 Aars Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3/3 country setting fenced yard HISD - 3 bedroom 3 bath Hallsville ISD Great location, tons of storage. Fenced yard. Covered parking and porches. $1395/mth $750 dep 1401 Aars, Longview call or text 9032356087 www.leaselongview.
Results within 5 miles of Gregg County
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12443 Fm 968 W 33
12443 Fm 968, Harrison County, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
2130 sqft
Cornerstone - Property Id: 321780 CALL PROPERTY MANAGER FOR DETAILS (do not text): 903-884-8333 , mcproperties.net 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom w/ Fireplace, 2130 sq ft. Has an Office Space. Yard Maintained. Family Friendly. Hallsville ISD.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Gregg County area include Kilgore College, The University of Texas at Tyler, and Tyler Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Shreveport, Tyler, Longview, Sulphur Springs, and Henderson have apartments for rent.