Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:17 PM

10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Longview, TX

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Saddle Brook
1400 H G Mosley Parkway, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$764
920 sqft
Saddle Brook offers you spacious, clean apartment homes with features of custom quality and personal comfort.
Last updated June 10 at 08:20am
8 Units Available
Wellington Grande
3637 US Hwy 259 N, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1257 sqft
This community is a short walk from Hinsley Park and the Target Shopping Center. There's also a clubhouse, attached garages, and resort-style swimming pool onsite. Units feature stainless-steel appliances, valet trash pickup, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
5 Units Available
Summer Lake
3100 McCann Rd, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
970 sqft
Summer Lake Apartments offers comfort and convenience to residents from all walks of life. Experience the ultimate in apartment living with our one and two bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
4 Units Available
Pinehurst Apartment Homes
3401 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$799
950 sqft
Apartment homes located just off Loop 281 and Hwy 80. One- to three-bedroom floor plans with on-site laundry facility and swimming pool access. Personal balconies and patios, walk-in closets, exterior storage, and on-call maintenance staff.
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
11 Units Available
Bella Oaks
300 Lake Lamond Rd, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
Welcome to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX, where providing our residents with a peaceful, clean and welcoming living environment is our top priority.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
168 Jester
168 Jester Circle, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
2/1.5 Pinetree ISD Fenced Yard and Pet Friendly - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath All new paint and flooring, no carpet, washer dryer connections, central heat and air. Yard care provided.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Jester
116 Jester Circle, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
116 Jester Available 07/01/20 2/1.5 PTISD Cover Parking - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Large kitchen, washer dryer connections, central heat and air, gas fireplace. 2 closets per bedroom, covered parking in the rear.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
307 Mary Ellen Dr
307 Mary Ellen Drive, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 04/03/20 House for rent - Property Id: 255327 Pet deposit 300 plus 50 a month Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255327 Property Id 255327 (RLNE5682177)
Results within 5 miles of Longview

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1643 Cal Young Rd
1643 Cal Young Rd, Harrison County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
1643 Cal Young RD - Property Id: 119850 Very nice, quiet place to call home. 2B2B 1050sqf. 1643/45 Cal Young Rd. just west of the high school in Hallsville Texas. 99.9% LED lighting to keep electric costs low.
Results within 10 miles of Longview
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
6 Units Available
Stoneridge
1000 Danville Road, Kilgore, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
832 sqft
Nestled in the piney woods of East Texas, come experience Stoneridge Apartments! We are a smaller community of 112 units which ensures peaceful and tranquil living.

June 2020 Longview Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Longview Rent Report. Longview rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Longview rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Longview rents increased slightly over the past month

Longview rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Longview stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $942 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Longview's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Longview over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Longview to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Longview rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Longview, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Longview is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Longview's median two-bedroom rent of $942 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Longview.
    • While rents in Longview fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Longview than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Longview.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

