10 Apartments for rent in Longview, TX with parking

If you want your kids to grow up to be famous actors, give them a head start and move to Longview, Texas. Although he didn’t grow up here, Forest Whitaker was born in Longview and although he wasn’t born here, Matthew McConaughey grew up in the city. There just might be something in that East Texas water.

Aside from the opportunity to rub elbows with Dazed and Confused’s parents, Longview offers incredible scenery and a booming economy. So, let’s find a sweet an apartment for you.

North Longview North Longview has a large choice of townhouses and apartments. Since each quadrant within Longview has its own zip code, it makes searching for an apartment a lot easier. The zip code in this part of town is 75605.

South Longview You’ll find lots of apartments and townhouses for rent in this ‘hood, zip code 75602, by the way.

East Longview East Longview has some nice rentals. Close to Good Shepherd Hospital and downtown. The apartments here tend to be larger than what you’ll find in similar sized cities. The zip code here on the east side of town is 75601.

West Longview West Longview features lots of apartments as well. Check out the area around Bill Owens Parkway, Village Dr. and Scenic Dr. for some cool complexes. Some even pay all the bills, so you can afford more in rent. See what they did there? Zip code here is 75604. See more