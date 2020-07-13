10 Apartments for rent in Longview, TX with parking
If you want your kids to grow up to be famous actors, give them a head start and move to Longview, Texas. Although he didn’t grow up here, Forest Whitaker was born in Longview and although he wasn’t born here, Matthew McConaughey grew up in the city. There just might be something in that East Texas water.
Aside from the opportunity to rub elbows with Dazed and Confused’s parents, Longview offers incredible scenery and a booming economy. So, let’s find a sweet an apartment for you.
North Longview North Longview has a large choice of townhouses and apartments. Since each quadrant within Longview has its own zip code, it makes searching for an apartment a lot easier. The zip code in this part of town is 75605.
South Longview You’ll find lots of apartments and townhouses for rent in this ‘hood, zip code 75602, by the way.
East Longview East Longview has some nice rentals. Close to Good Shepherd Hospital and downtown. The apartments here tend to be larger than what you’ll find in similar sized cities. The zip code here on the east side of town is 75601.
West Longview West Longview features lots of apartments as well. Check out the area around Bill Owens Parkway, Village Dr. and Scenic Dr. for some cool complexes. Some even pay all the bills, so you can afford more in rent. See what they did there? Zip code here is 75604. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Longview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.