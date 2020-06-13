Apartment List
/
TX
/
longview
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Longview, TX

Finding an apartment in Longview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Saddle Brook
1400 H G Mosley Parkway, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$619
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$766
920 sqft
Saddle Brook offers you spacious, clean apartment homes with features of custom quality and personal comfort.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
5 Units Available
Summer Lake
3100 McCann Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
970 sqft
Summer Lake Apartments offers comfort and convenience to residents from all walks of life. Experience the ultimate in apartment living with our one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 10 at 08:20am
8 Units Available
Wellington Grande
3637 US Hwy 259 N, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1385 sqft
This community is a short walk from Hinsley Park and the Target Shopping Center. There's also a clubhouse, attached garages, and resort-style swimming pool onsite. Units feature stainless-steel appliances, valet trash pickup, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
3 Units Available
Pinehurst Apartment Homes
3401 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes located just off Loop 281 and Hwy 80. One- to three-bedroom floor plans with on-site laundry facility and swimming pool access. Personal balconies and patios, walk-in closets, exterior storage, and on-call maintenance staff.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Bella Oaks
300 Lake Lamond Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1088 sqft
Welcome to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX, where providing our residents with a peaceful, clean and welcoming living environment is our top priority.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1104 America
1104 America Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 America Available 07/01/20 3/2/1 PTISD FENCED YARD ALL NEW - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage Updated kitchens and bathrooms, fresh paint, all new flooring. Laundry room, covered porch, wood burning fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Jester
116 Jester Circle, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
116 Jester Available 07/01/20 2/1.5 PTISD Cover Parking - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Large kitchen, washer dryer connections, central heat and air, gas fireplace. 2 closets per bedroom, covered parking in the rear.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1210 Cheryl St A
1210 West Cheryl Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1125 sqft
3BD / 2BA Duplex for Lease - Property Id: 99531 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99531 Property Id 99531 (RLNE5847171)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
616 Ruthlynn
616 Ruthlynn Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
616 Ruthlynn Available 07/01/20 3/2/2 LISD Fenced Yard Pet Friendly - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Updated paint and flooring, granite counter tops, tile showers, wood burning fireplace. Wall oven and gas cooktop.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
168 Jester
168 Jester Circle, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
2/1.5 Pinetree ISD Fenced Yard and Pet Friendly - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath All new paint and flooring, no carpet, washer dryer connections, central heat and air. Yard care provided.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2216 S 12th St
2216 South Twelfth Street, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Affordable, 3/1/1 - Fantastic Elementary School! - Property Id: 283485 Walking distance to LeTourneau University! Much better option than on-campus housing! Fantastic Elementary Schools! Hudson Elementary is a 10 out of 10.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1719 Julieanna Dr
1719 Julieanna Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1922 sqft
3/2 in Longview with Security System - Property Id: 276806 This property is available for Owner Finance. Contact us for more details. This is a three-bedroom two-bath house with an attached two-car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2202 S 12th St
2202 South Twelfth Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2301 Victory St
2301 Victory Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1213 Douglas St
1213 Douglas Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2402 Smith Dr
2402 Smith Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2605 George Richey
2605 East George Richey Road, Longview, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2400 sqft
4/2 Fenced Yard and Pet Friendly - 4 bedroom 2 bath Split bedrooms, updated kitchen, large living area. Fenced yard. Pet Friendly Central heat and air. Washer and dryer connections. Storage shed in the back stays.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
307 Mary Ellen Dr
307 Mary Ellen Drive, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 04/03/20 House for rent - Property Id: 255327 Pet deposit 300 plus 50 a month Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255327 Property Id 255327 (RLNE5682177)
Results within 10 miles of Longview
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
6 Units Available
Stoneridge
1000 Danville Road, Kilgore, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
832 sqft
Nestled in the piney woods of East Texas, come experience Stoneridge Apartments! We are a smaller community of 112 units which ensures peaceful and tranquil living.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3510 Garland Rd
3510 Garland Road, Kilgore, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1470 sqft
County Living with City Convenience! - Property Id: 287202 This house was updated just 2 years ago, but it's been lived in for a few years, so it's no longer perfect.
City Guide for Longview, TX

If you want your kids to grow up to be famous actors, give them a head start and move to Longview, Texas. Although he didn’t grow up here, Forest Whitaker was born in Longview and although he wasn’t born here, Matthew McConaughey grew up in the city. There just might be something in that East Texas water.

Aside from the opportunity to rub elbows with Dazed and Confused’s parents, Longview offers incredible scenery and a booming economy. So, let’s find a sweet an apartment for you.

North Longview North Longview has a large choice of townhouses and apartments. Since each quadrant within Longview has its own zip code, it makes searching for an apartment a lot easier. The zip code in this part of town is 75605.

South Longview You’ll find lots of apartments and townhouses for rent in this ‘hood, zip code 75602, by the way.

East Longview East Longview has some nice rentals. Close to Good Shepherd Hospital and downtown. The apartments here tend to be larger than what you’ll find in similar sized cities. The zip code here on the east side of town is 75601.

West Longview West Longview features lots of apartments as well. Check out the area around Bill Owens Parkway, Village Dr. and Scenic Dr. for some cool complexes. Some even pay all the bills, so you can afford more in rent. See what they did there? Zip code here is 75604. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Longview, TX

Finding an apartment in Longview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Longview 3 BedroomsLongview Apartments with Balcony
Longview Apartments with ParkingLongview Dog Friendly Apartments
Longview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LATyler, TXMount Pleasant, TX
Kilgore, TXMarshall, TXBullard, TX
Whitehouse, TXAtlanta, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Kilgore CollegeThe University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College