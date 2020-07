Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard internet cafe dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub volleyball court carport clubhouse

Our community is established near many fine shopping and dining venues as well as entertainment that this location has to offer. Minutes away from Music City Mall, and local dining favorites, 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse, and Christina's Fine Mexican Restaurant. Situated near 1-35E and Sam Rayburn Tollway/121 Hwy which allows easy access to major employers in the area DFW Airport and Medical City Lewisville. If you are looking for time to spend outdoors with your family, friends and furry loved ones, Lone Star Toyota of Lewisville Railroad Park is minutes away and is the largest park in Lewisville. The sprawling park features sixteen sports fields, a dog park, a skate park, and a 1 1/2 mile perimeter walking/jogging trail.